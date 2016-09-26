Sep 26 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 12 to Sep 16, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
12 2,199 2,047 632 154 193 218
14 3,005 2,018 1,158 205 276 313
15 3,020 1,710 1,032 109 230 148
16 3,816 797 489 120 165 125
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,040 6,572 3,311 588 864 804
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
12 8,234 7,149 586 3,233 1,587 63
14 10,128 8,474 654 4,419 1,492 123
15 10,271 7,159 652 3,212 2,153 92
16 8,745 8,190 800 4,079 2,448 101
----------------------------------------------------------------
37,378 30,972 2,692 14,943 7,680 379
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
12 2,354 1,371 1,392 160 225 199
14 2,825 1,676 1,045 207 401 291
15 2,628 2,120 677 110 258 139
16 3,714 1,052 612 120 256 126
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,521 6,219 3,726 597 1,140 755
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
12 7,672 10,355 749 3,175 1,704 65
14 9,789 13,179 1,276 4,349 1,539 127
15 10,123 13,449 782 3,224 2,205 61
16 8,667 13,549 695 3,976 2,471 83
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,251 50,532 3,502 14,724 7,919 336
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6519 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
NOTE: 13.09.2016 being a holiday on account of Bakri Id
(Id-ul-Zuha)/First Onam