Oct 7 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 26 to Sep 30, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
26 3,287 703 1,054 218 169 115
27 1,662 883 427 124 257 208
28 1,410 362 208 27 72 67
29 704 339 214 25 72 54
30 4,191 1,356 1,709 210 423 484
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,254 3,643 3,612 604 993 928
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
26 6,003 8,342 567 3,548 1,789 47
27 4,886 5,812 468 2,882 995 12
28 1,624 2,120 258 1,026 281 77
29 2,316 1,930 132 836 346 49
30 9,676 9,542 387 3,686 1,891 152
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,505 27,746 1,812 11,978 5,302 337
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
26 2,322 1,496 957 229 182 116
27 1,719 1,020 577 130 325 160
28 1,397 290 274 27 72 67
29 514 389 234 25 72 54
30 3,158 2,501 1,823 208 463 440
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,110 5,696 3,865 619 1,114 837
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
26 5,797 11,984 648 3,520 1,758 46
27 4,500 5,837 505 2,845 1,021 16
28 1,828 3,356 257 1,026 281 77
29 2,334 3,713 121 836 299 49
30 9,437 16,434 208 3,703 1,839 151
----------------------------------------------------------------
23,896 41,324 1,739 11,930 5,198 339
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7875 rupees source RBI reference rate
.