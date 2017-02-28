Feb 28 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 13 to Feb 17, 2017 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
13 2,384 1,083 794 159 97 106
14 1,935 551 625 93 129 97
15 2,306 972 691 338 174 209
16 2,206 697 326 122 215 214
17 3,116 613 853 161 170 133
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,947 3,916 3,289 873 785 759
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
13 9,046 5,814 337 2,409 889 48
14 8,002 7,210 255 3,151 718 81
15 8,129 8,503 523 3,948 806 133
16 6,332 6,076 1,317 2,916 649 65
17 8,960 5,305 1,121 2,954 607 169
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,469 32,908 3,553 15,378 3,669 496
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
13 2,380 1,807 366 166 173 109
14 2,086 1,097 339 113 243 98
15 2,164 1,344 644 331 229 215
16 1,829 1,175 448 143 238 219
17 2,776 1,367 460 159 168 133
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,235 6,790 2,257 912 1,051 774
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
13 8,819 5,963 434 2,255 885 48
14 7,793 7,569 452 3,089 722 81
15 7,765 8,324 759 3,988 853 133
16 5,831 6,139 1,708 2,890 689 68
17 8,356 5,457 1,109 2,962 648 174
----------------------------------------------------------------
38,564 33,452 4,462 15,184 3,797 504
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7249 rupees source RBI reference rate
.