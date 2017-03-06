Mar 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 20 to Feb 24, 2017 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
20 1,411 356 458 135 131 108
21 36 14 3 2 1 0
22 4,621 1,735 952 238 250 271
23 4,003 1,575 1,152 276 360 300
24 64 15 0 15 9 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,135 3,695 2,565 666 751 679
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
20 4,975 3,511 1,262 2,105 891 84
21 70 0 0 160 18 1
22 7,430 7,316 974 4,276 1,945 685
23 8,665 7,238 1,385 3,527 1,753 154
24 14 0 1 142 119 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
21,154 18,065 3,622 10,210 4,726 924
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
20 1,304 995 323 149 198 109
21 89 14 2 0 0 1
22 4,535 2,294 585 256 305 211
23 3,135 2,056 1,023 287 505 301
24 57 7 2 15 2 4
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,120 5,366 1,935 707 1,010 626
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
20 4,953 3,510 1,317 2,073 883 87
21 19 0 0 160 74 1
22 7,606 7,988 574 4,352 1,902 689
23 9,334 6,652 1,461 3,418 1,816 148
24 21 0 0 146 125 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
21,933 18,150 3,352 10,149 4,800 925
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7559 rupees source RBI reference rate
.