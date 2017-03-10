Mar 10 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 27 to Mar 03, 2017 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
27 3,369 1,720 1,305 211 255 319
28 2,960 1,547 1,065 179 376 387
01 2,536 766 562 202 415 277
02 2,543 914 581 68 182 219
03 2,732 755 587 155 142 210
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,140 5,702 4,100 815 1,370 1,412
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
27 9,354 6,891 416 2,754 1,673 106
28 7,455 6,563 252 2,535 1,896 82
01 8,507 5,866 394 3,773 1,203 35
02 7,668 6,438 1,140 3,132 1,095 53
03 8,311 5,198 249 3,469 905 17
----------------------------------------------------------------
41,295 30,956 2,451 15,663 6,772 293
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
27 2,982 1,512 1,539 210 256 321
28 2,588 1,311 1,283 109 428 407
01 2,726 1,265 424 247 436 269
02 2,025 1,319 571 73 253 200
03 2,645 986 933 187 161 188
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,966 6,393 4,750 826 1,534 1,385
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
27 9,312 6,070 970 2,757 1,696 104
28 7,202 7,531 459 2,471 1,932 82
01 8,064 6,650 479 3,698 1,139 27
02 7,582 7,047 1,467 3,140 1,015 55
03 7,980 5,309 249 3,478 913 17
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,140 32,607 3,624 15,544 6,695 285
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6880 rupees source RBI reference rate
.