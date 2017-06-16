Jun 16 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 05 to Jun 09, 2017 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
05 2,072 1,209 452 168 228 197
06 1,966 666 325 115 431 209
07 2,721 1,068 675 108 189 147
08 2,696 567 434 156 203 228
09 3,021 764 612 236 520 441
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,476 4,274 2,498 783 1,571 1,222
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
05 7,627 6,965 444 3,563 1,468 105
06 7,044 5,737 469 2,566 1,303 67
07 8,924 6,675 362 3,001 1,078 281
08 8,631 6,158 713 3,774 923 180
09 8,473 6,677 552 4,456 1,352 394
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,699 32,212 2,540 17,360 6,124 1,027
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
05 2,886 884 270 171 280 199
06 2,075 654 538 153 470 209
07 2,058 1,546 904 112 256 147
08 2,486 1,164 422 155 224 228
09 2,299 1,630 725 271 677 441
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,804 5,878 2,859 862 1,907 1,224
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
05 7,755 8,624 578 3,444 1,488 111
06 6,924 5,965 260 2,496 1,326 71
07 8,484 8,106 459 2,983 1,032 274
08 8,109 7,700 1,000 3,747 919 153
09 8,141 8,502 618 4,283 1,368 375
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,413 38,897 2,915 16,953 6,133 984
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5883 rupees source RBI reference rate
