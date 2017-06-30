FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jun 12 to Jun 16
Featured
#Asia
June 30, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jun 12 to Jun 16

4 Min Read

Jun 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 12 to Jun 16, 2017  (All figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
12            2,536   1,360      545     189     112        98
13            2,429     581      770     138      96       104
14            2,484     558      391      99     182       247
15            3,567     968      834     132     154       170
16            2,929   1,233      640     165     277       236
----------------------------------------------------------------
             13,945   4,700    3,180     723     821       855
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
12            9,005   5,388      341   2,367   1,385        48
13            7,916   5,483      482   2,823   1,148        58
14            6,675   6,055      319   3,750   1,561       283
15            9,046   7,874      351   3,327   1,126        73
16           10,651   7,155      505   3,060   1,450        93
----------------------------------------------------------------
             43,293  31,955    1,998  15,327   6,670       555
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
12            2,388   1,115    1,478     190     240       121
13            2,357   1,317      632     154     118       105
14            2,160   1,101      348      99     260       254
15            2,988   1,230      763     137     157       187
16            3,050   1,482      574     169     408       209
----------------------------------------------------------------
             12,943   6,245    3,795     749   1,183       876
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
12            8,600   7,770      372   2,243   1,368        58
13            7,816   7,019      334   2,802   1,159        67
14            6,656   7,865      185   3,730   1,490       284
15            8,898   9,341      691   3,336   1,137        73
16           10,100   8,704      637   2,957   1,382       103
----------------------------------------------------------------
             42,070  40,699    2,219  15,068   6,536       585
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4715 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

