Feb 14 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jan 23 to Jan 27, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
23 2,279 781 295 270 220 91
24 2,014 1,594 1,123 354 369 206
25 2,102 1,081 850 239 461 728
27 4,337 2,772 1,190 359 598 671
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,732 6,228 3,458 1,222 1,648 1,696
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
23 5,859 6,960 1,119 2,800 1,447 110
24 6,746 8,794 1,106 3,037 1,112 94
25 6,084 8,321 1,414 3,518 1,850 135
27 9,296 8,697 1,137 4,067 2,016 184
--------------------------------------------------------------
27,985 32,772 4,776 13,422 6,425 523
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
23 2,468 1,409 359 289 346 88
24 2,114 2,087 882 355 428 194
25 2,298 1,760 482 240 474 737
27 3,322 2,769 1,883 331 592 626
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,202 8,025 3,606 1,215 1,840 1,645
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
23 5,376 6,825 904 2,851 1,492 82
24 6,020 9,641 1,443 3,028 1,152 92
25 5,520 8,786 1,426 3,492 2,081 128
27 8,584 9,451 1,370 4,055 2,080 223
--------------------------------------------------------------
25,500 34,703 5,143 13,426 6,805 525
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 49.3180 rupees source RBI reference rate
.