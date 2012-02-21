Feb 21 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jan 30 to Feb 03, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
30 3,051 1,156 1,095 734 219 310
31 2,997 1,610 1,601 165 191 271
01 3,102 691 424 200 146 142
02 2,285 1,218 699 161 175 111
03 2,343 920 647 145 188 166
--------------------------------------------------------------
13,778 5,595 4,466 1,405 919 1,000
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
30 7,153 8,385 711 3,239 1,640 115
31 6,830 10,002 522 3,672 1,489 76
01 7,668 9,640 581 3,425 1,475 44
02 6,491 7,471 618 3,178 1,576 68
03 7,105 8,247 986 3,134 770 30
--------------------------------------------------------------
35,247 43,745 3,418 16,648 6,950 333
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
30 2,530 1,831 828 733 244 279
31 2,411 1,974 1,663 165 266 268
01 2,849 1,317 194 206 200 143
02 2,248 1,525 404 160 198 104
03 2,566 1,545 534 153 186 165
--------------------------------------------------------------
12,604 8,192 3,623 1,417 1,094 959
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
30 6,963 9,805 734 3,232 1,847 103
31 6,577 10,885 565 3,658 1,728 84
01 7,440 11,217 745 3,314 1,740 44
02 6,346 7,036 607 3,153 1,790 73
03 6,887 8,696 882 3,116 772 40
--------------------------------------------------------------
34,213 47,639 3,533 16,473 7,877 344
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 49.2128 rupees source RBI reference rate
.