Mar 2 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Feb 13 to Feb 17, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 13 2,231 868 987 219 308 249 14 2,306 755 244 153 185 151 15 2,370 948 818 188 314 328 17 4,311 869 943 212 318 309 -------------------------------------------------------------- 11,218 3,440 2,992 772 1,125 1,037 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 13 6,290 6,443 362 2,468 952 104 14 4,423 6,554 1,300 3,044 959 94 15 4,844 6,462 1,940 3,618 1,737 146 17 6,250 9,952 1,223 3,133 869 138 -------------------------------------------------------------- 21,807 29,411 4,825 12,263 4,517 482 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 13 2,400 1,457 824 199 327 236 14 2,309 809 212 144 298 125 15 2,351 1,528 356 182 295 345 17 3,859 2,063 534 213 573 308 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,919 5,857 1,926 738 1,493 1,014 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 13 6,158 6,701 377 2,514 1,117 117 14 4,186 6,679 1,312 3,099 982 106 15 4,808 6,721 1,803 3,693 1,987 245 17 5,760 10,649 1,565 3,113 863 144 -------------------------------------------------------------- 20,912 30,750 5,057 12,419 4,949 612 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 49.3525 rupees source RBI reference rate .