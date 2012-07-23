Jul 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 02 to Jul 06, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
02 1,269 755 358 231 89 68
03 3,152 1,063 566 412 51 65
04 1,339 1,507 544 420 42 51
05 2,188 1,527 769 302 63 143
06 2,341 821 297 107 169 116
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,289 5,673 2,534 1,472 414 443
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
02 4,061 3,836 1,024 2,706 747 172
03 8,847 7,417 513 2,945 1,810 82
04 6,081 4,374 560 2,718 299 35
05 6,293 7,245 424 4,313 1,334 318
06 5,744 6,480 731 3,406 1,663 113
--------------------------------------------------------------
31,026 29,352 3,252 16,088 5,853 720
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
02 1,148 1,316 254 227 84 61
03 2,897 1,845 799 399 50 147
04 1,772 1,559 344 410 41 39
05 3,157 1,209 430 307 66 128
06 1,980 1,260 335 97 174 129
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,954 7,189 2,162 1,440 415 504
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
02 3,885 4,232 1,088 2,732 713 194
03 8,543 7,871 662 2,976 1,768 90
04 5,959 4,365 438 2,703 447 35
05 6,121 7,986 358 4,320 1,120 326
06 5,462 6,913 846 3,415 1,697 107
--------------------------------------------------------------
29,970 31,367 3,392 16,146 5,745 752
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7643 rupees source RBI reference rate
.