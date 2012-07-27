Jul 27 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 09 to Jul 13, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
09 2,055 1,391 447 427 207 217
10 1,942 974 538 417 206 157
11 1,993 741 470 162 351 504
12 2,008 971 553 274 270 258
13 2,246 1,024 761 127 310 313
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,244 5,101 2,769 1,407 1,344 1,449
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
09 5,656 6,199 445 3,671 921 27
10 6,647 6,720 301 3,949 674 82
11 6,970 7,402 591 3,655 1,567 53
12 5,452 6,943 568 4,087 784 181
13 6,266 6,743 419 3,236 1,467 62
--------------------------------------------------------------
30,991 34,007 2,324 18,598 5,413 405
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
09 2,118 1,145 997 427 210 219
10 1,651 1,350 545 439 207 160
11 1,932 1,007 352 162 356 501
12 2,166 1,174 456 267 268 260
13 2,546 1,432 402 128 305 315
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,413 6,108 2,752 1,423 1,346 1,455
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
09 5,345 6,158 505 3,657 956 39
10 6,448 6,425 348 3,909 710 74
11 6,879 7,558 663 3,720 1,568 65
12 5,449 6,875 470 4,069 801 181
13 6,203 6,031 379 3,245 1,501 70
--------------------------------------------------------------
30,324 33,047 2,365 18,600 5,536 429
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4130 rupees source RBI reference rate
.