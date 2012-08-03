Aug 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 16 to Jul 20, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
16 1,891 1,252 719 390 623 636
17 1,954 1,279 693 196 155 195
18 2,163 914 330 296 334 337
19 2,167 585 290 198 589 695
20 2,145 831 438 212 407 410
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,320 4,861 2,470 1,292 2,108 2,273
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
16 6,904 7,007 921 4,564 1,016 58
17 6,384 7,160 541 4,233 896 37
18 6,231 7,907 930 4,782 1,426 71
19 6,210 6,543 270 5,224 1,012 165
20 5,578 5,699 351 3,876 874 99
--------------------------------------------------------------
31,307 34,316 3,013 22,679 5,224 430
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
16 2,333 1,073 712 393 625 643
17 2,028 1,223 565 176 152 121
18 1,736 1,248 349 300 563 330
19 1,723 1,050 369 200 721 901
20 2,490 1,122 427 212 542 403
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,310 5,716 2,422 1,281 2,603 2,398
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
16 6,989 6,843 647 4,522 859 59
17 6,336 7,125 603 4,234 921 44
18 6,062 7,718 908 5,146 1,430 70
19 6,084 6,680 298 5,243 1,092 172
20 5,308 5,407 422 3,990 934 103
--------------------------------------------------------------
30,779 33,773 2,878 23,135 5,236 448
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0845 rupees source RBI reference rate
.