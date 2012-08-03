Aug 3 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 16 to Jul 20, 2012 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 16 1,891 1,252 719 390 623 636 17 1,954 1,279 693 196 155 195 18 2,163 914 330 296 334 337 19 2,167 585 290 198 589 695 20 2,145 831 438 212 407 410 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,320 4,861 2,470 1,292 2,108 2,273 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 16 6,904 7,007 921 4,564 1,016 58 17 6,384 7,160 541 4,233 896 37 18 6,231 7,907 930 4,782 1,426 71 19 6,210 6,543 270 5,224 1,012 165 20 5,578 5,699 351 3,876 874 99 -------------------------------------------------------------- 31,307 34,316 3,013 22,679 5,224 430 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 16 2,333 1,073 712 393 625 643 17 2,028 1,223 565 176 152 121 18 1,736 1,248 349 300 563 330 19 1,723 1,050 369 200 721 901 20 2,490 1,122 427 212 542 403 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,310 5,716 2,422 1,281 2,603 2,398 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 16 6,989 6,843 647 4,522 859 59 17 6,336 7,125 603 4,234 921 44 18 6,062 7,718 908 5,146 1,430 70 19 6,084 6,680 298 5,243 1,092 172 20 5,308 5,407 422 3,990 934 103 -------------------------------------------------------------- 30,779 33,773 2,878 23,135 5,236 448 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0845 rupees source RBI reference rate .