Aug 10 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 23 to Jul 27, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
23 2,228 1,526 577 361 397 268
24 1,821 1,103 528 252 290 310
25 2,091 1,447 711 261 461 458
26 2,305 885 1,109 197 751 671
27 3,075 2,269 1,091 182 290 341
--------------------------------------------------------------
11,520 7,230 4,016 1,253 2,189 2,048
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
23 6,818 4,411 533 3,510 1,156 242
24 5,607 5,208 425 4,092 1,020 85
25 7,637 5,989 588 5,699 1,380 73
26 6,620 5,654 837 5,247 1,406 212
27 8,150 7,703 929 4,466 1,791 267
--------------------------------------------------------------
34,832 28,965 3,312 23,014 6,753 879
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
23 2,318 1,403 835 356 396 398
24 1,772 1,223 528 255 285 304
25 2,252 1,355 619 260 462 458
26 1,864 1,996 662 203 748 656
27 2,709 2,251 1,770 182 291 278
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,915 8,228 4,414 1,256 2,182 2,094
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
23 6,271 4,600 793 3,623 1,253 248
24 5,360 5,285 768 4,082 1,016 88
25 7,345 6,239 956 5,699 1,465 77
26 6,334 5,752 1,054 5,209 1,388 232
27 7,949 7,160 902 4,554 1,909 165
--------------------------------------------------------------
33,259 29,036 4,473 23,167 7,031 810
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3440 rupees source RBI reference rate
.