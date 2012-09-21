Sep 21 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 03 to Sep 07, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
03 1,390 978 125 409 307 261
04 2,286 1,034 436 411 260 232
05 2,079 2,574 292 433 335 304
06 2,122 1,677 514 321 396 365
07 2,697 1,385 429 182 647 602
--------------------------------------------------------------
10,574 7,648 1,796 1,756 1,945 1,764
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
03 3,968 2,494 342 2,885 1,094 41
04 5,817 8,068 446 2,911 1,231 87
05 6,561 7,547 463 5,079 1,073 104
06 6,236 7,322 501 3,685 1,370 196
07 6,605 6,921 475 3,677 1,118 48
--------------------------------------------------------------
29,187 32,352 2,227 18,237 5,886 476
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
03 1,264 942 291 418 379 252
04 2,763 908 408 410 273 231
05 2,556 1,282 598 433 340 307
06 2,079 1,424 745 315 454 355
07 2,410 1,697 634 180 659 591
--------------------------------------------------------------
11,072 6,253 2,676 1,756 2,105 1,736
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
03 3,744 2,376 415 2,886 1,092 45
04 5,699 7,920 526 2,938 1,258 69
05 6,639 7,586 575 5,065 1,236 115
06 6,123 7,303 876 3,754 1,359 195
07 6,486 6,383 533 3,655 1,146 52
--------------------------------------------------------------
28,691 31,568 2,925 18,298 6,091 476
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3375 rupees source RBI reference rate
.