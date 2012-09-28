Sep 28 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 10 to Sep 14, 2012 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
10 2,255 1,459 338 748 602 384
11 1,940 1,332 582 418 618 347
12 2,282 2,100 695 522 990 655
13 1,955 1,401 601 340 419 234
14 3,146 2,818 1,338 308 1,123 876
--------------------------------------------------------------
11,578 9,110 3,554 2,336 3,752 2,496
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
10 6,249 7,213 598 3,526 1,474 78
11 5,482 6,237 439 3,998 1,218 65
12 6,865 7,722 483 4,475 1,377 186
13 5,551 8,659 365 3,421 1,417 171
14 9,475 9,325 882 5,370 1,648 97
--------------------------------------------------------------
33,622 39,156 2,767 20,790 7,134 597
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
10 2,253 1,184 447 564 488 377
11 1,893 1,060 507 233 441 346
12 2,441 2,047 536 335 814 631
13 1,797 1,294 401 151 363 239
14 2,834 3,358 1,119 112 964 885
--------------------------------------------------------------
11,218 8,943 3,010 1,395 3,070 2,478
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
10 6,163 6,887 626 3,607 1,543 80
11 5,473 5,890 507 4,001 1,299 67
12 6,490 7,481 621 4,509 1,470 190
13 5,624 8,665 339 3,546 1,380 172
14 9,103 9,213 781 5,388 1,685 131
--------------------------------------------------------------
32,853 38,136 2,874 21,051 7,377 640
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.6970 rupees source RBI reference rate
.