Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jan 21 to Jan 25, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 21 1,425 1,213 360 256 173 121 22 2,166 2,431 788 173 135 203 23 2,370 1,493 463 170 159 132 24 2,829 1,705 556 305 178 121 -------------------------------------------------------------- 8,790 6,842 2,167 904 645 577 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 21 6,099 3,161 724 3,166 420 60 22 9,448 5,820 868 5,739 1,059 54 23 7,562 6,902 1,567 3,916 1,935 301 24 8,561 6,772 1,589 3,985 1,129 597 -------------------------------------------------------------- 31,670 22,655 4,748 16,806 4,543 1,012 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 21 1,180 1,112 805 254 267 117 22 3,476 1,863 1,352 195 136 214 23 1,983 1,448 1,180 168 161 131 24 3,157 1,288 1,037 307 178 120 -------------------------------------------------------------- 9,796 5,711 4,374 924 742 582 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 21 5,936 3,107 809 3,087 428 69 22 9,113 5,663 596 5,752 1,125 74 23 7,334 6,766 1,383 3,938 2,060 325 24 8,225 6,287 1,801 4,020 1,346 626 -------------------------------------------------------------- 30,608 21,823 4,589 16,797 4,959 1,094 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5695 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note :- (25-01-2013 being holiday on account of Id-e-Milad)