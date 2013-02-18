Feb 18 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jan 28 to Feb 01, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan/Feb 28 3,688 2,024 1,307 735 282 400 29 3,753 2,210 909 334 286 336 30 3,005 2,756 818 196 343 322 31 3,047 2,277 942 161 191 210 01 3,069 1,120 363 80 163 83 -------------------------------------------------------------- 16,562 10,387 4,339 1,506 1,265 1,351 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan/Feb 28 7,903 7,398 737 3,544 2,020 206 29 8,066 6,454 1,067 3,297 1,928 301 30 8,675 7,428 787 3,568 1,954 101 31 8,879 7,964 994 3,062 1,471 187 01 8,316 6,526 588 4,116 1,183 63 -------------------------------------------------------------- 41,839 35,770 4,173 17,587 8,556 858 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan/Feb 28 3,311 1,997 2,151 736 363 397 29 2,987 1,699 1,974 331 291 358 30 3,353 1,962 1,506 196 385 331 31 2,537 1,861 1,840 157 185 211 01 2,611 1,263 859 80 151 83 -------------------------------------------------------------- 14,799 8,782 8,330 1,500 1,375 1,380 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Jan/Feb 28 7,279 7,244 1,055 3,624 2,053 210 29 8,558 6,667 710 3,167 1,962 396 30 8,708 6,804 763 3,571 1,975 103 31 8,670 8,637 1,098 3,058 1,828 190 01 8,368 6,698 651 4,121 1,368 56 -------------------------------------------------------------- 41,583 36,050 4,277 17,541 9,186 955 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9885 rupees source RBI reference rate .