Feb 18 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jan 28 to Feb 01, 2013 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
28 3,688 2,024 1,307 735 282 400
29 3,753 2,210 909 334 286 336
30 3,005 2,756 818 196 343 322
31 3,047 2,277 942 161 191 210
01 3,069 1,120 363 80 163 83
--------------------------------------------------------------
16,562 10,387 4,339 1,506 1,265 1,351
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
28 7,903 7,398 737 3,544 2,020 206
29 8,066 6,454 1,067 3,297 1,928 301
30 8,675 7,428 787 3,568 1,954 101
31 8,879 7,964 994 3,062 1,471 187
01 8,316 6,526 588 4,116 1,183 63
--------------------------------------------------------------
41,839 35,770 4,173 17,587 8,556 858
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
28 3,311 1,997 2,151 736 363 397
29 2,987 1,699 1,974 331 291 358
30 3,353 1,962 1,506 196 385 331
31 2,537 1,861 1,840 157 185 211
01 2,611 1,263 859 80 151 83
--------------------------------------------------------------
14,799 8,782 8,330 1,500 1,375 1,380
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
28 7,279 7,244 1,055 3,624 2,053 210
29 8,558 6,667 710 3,167 1,962 396
30 8,708 6,804 763 3,571 1,975 103
31 8,670 8,637 1,098 3,058 1,828 190
01 8,368 6,698 651 4,121 1,368 56
--------------------------------------------------------------
41,583 36,050 4,277 17,541 9,186 955
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9885 rupees source RBI reference rate
.