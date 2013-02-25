Feb 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 04 to Feb 08, 2013 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
04 3,060 1,540 441 301 170 172
05 3,083 1,751 769 264 284 161
06 2,642 1,917 670 671 437 195
07 2,051 712 576 382 94 69
08 2,927 1,043 704 195 429 229
--------------------------------------------------------------
13,763 6,963 3,160 1,813 1,414 826
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
04 8,092 7,182 884 3,854 1,249 93
05 7,539 7,532 674 5,407 1,589 91
06 7,537 6,434 573 5,253 2,503 46
07 5,727 6,716 492 2,848 1,023 646
08 6,601 5,444 580 3,226 1,028 698
--------------------------------------------------------------
35,496 33,308 3,203 20,588 7,392 1,574
--------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
04 2,514 2,221 855 290 237 149
05 2,970 1,614 1,051 265 275 153
06 2,781 1,602 1,002 659 417 188
07 1,680 898 910 370 92 57
08 2,753 1,182 851 256 432 193
--------------------------------------------------------------
12,698 7,517 4,669 1,840 1,453 740
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
--------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
04 7,512 6,526 976 3,937 1,367 87
05 7,493 8,132 739 5,420 1,815 91
06 7,663 6,227 568 5,266 2,627 43
07 5,440 6,673 620 2,840 1,036 643
08 6,136 5,773 807 3,221 1,003 512
--------------------------------------------------------------
34,244 33,331 3,710 20,684 7,848 1,376
--------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4270 rupees source RBI reference rate
.