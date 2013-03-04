Mar 4 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Feb 11 to Feb 15, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 11 2,225 950 488 302 164 154 12 2,106 1,964 482 229 310 148 13 1,832 1,010 416 339 186 211 14 2,227 1,006 510 249 200 215 15 2,295 1,349 722 154 137 163 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,685 6,279 2,618 1,273 997 891 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 11 6,703 6,364 218 3,494 888 403 12 6,140 7,084 879 4,985 924 134 13 6,244 6,084 547 5,020 790 83 14 5,211 6,529 942 3,485 1,192 1,125 15 5,790 3,841 862 4,693 995 186 -------------------------------------------------------------- 30,088 29,902 3,448 21,677 4,789 1,931 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 11 1,885 1,237 864 303 170 139 12 2,058 1,144 1,539 232 323 146 13 1,928 1,161 626 340 172 217 14 1,855 1,106 844 249 201 207 15 2,855 1,224 717 155 145 159 -------------------------------------------------------------- 10,581 5,872 4,590 1,279 1,011 868 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 11 6,356 6,862 405 3,424 894 412 12 6,077 7,593 961 5,013 909 134 13 6,220 5,579 842 5,039 1,039 102 14 5,009 6,596 1,068 3,425 1,225 1,207 15 5,534 4,091 893 4,724 1,157 185 -------------------------------------------------------------- 29,196 30,721 4,169 21,625 5,224 2,040 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4815 rupees source RBI reference rate .