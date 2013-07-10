Jul 10 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 13 to May 17, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- May 13 2,418 1,868 502 554 184 128 14 2,639 985 369 365 120 233 15 2,624 1,184 704 513 286 212 16 2,278 1,054 654 379 228 183 17 2,889 1,160 255 81 287 258 -------------------------------------------------------------- 12,848 6,251 2,484 1,892 1,105 1,014 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- May 13 8,326 6,581 548 3,306 1,137 139 14 7,899 7,196 500 4,496 1,073 60 15 7,680 5,927 341 4,922 1,188 82 16 7,856 7,048 374 3,682 955 114 17 8,080 5,110 672 3,954 841 67 -------------------------------------------------------------- 39,841 31,862 2,435 20,360 5,194 462 -------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -------------------------------------------------------------- May 13 2,936 1,297 1,010 553 197 170 14 2,646 1,278 690 364 137 239 15 2,692 1,043 585 511 294 224 16 2,488 806 690 377 241 173 17 2,618 943 798 82 287 238 -------------------------------------------------------------- 13,380 5,367 3,773 1,887 1,156 1,044 -------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward -------------------------------------------------------------- May 13 8,410 7,746 443 3,320 971 128 14 7,829 7,543 648 4,473 1,026 51 15 7,504 6,803 437 4,914 1,154 82 16 7,737 7,844 435 3,654 919 104 17 8,076 5,423 600 3,954 792 67 -------------------------------------------------------------- 39,556 35,359 2,563 20,315 4,862 432 -------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1330 rupees source RBI reference rate .