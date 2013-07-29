Jul 29 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 01 to Jul 05, 2013 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
01 1,182 1,655 302 607 110 131
02 2,707 1,087 263 309 97 66
03 2,507 2,136 564 278 381 173
04 1,393 1,777 907 217 106 125
05 2,483 1,502 496 234 100 307
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,272 8,157 2,532 1,645 794 802
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
01 5,892 3,494 353 3,105 1,255 152
02 7,039 7,088 765 2,944 1,303 546
03 7,467 6,458 425 3,868 881 227
04 6,833 3,983 335 3,286 1,088 150
05 7,635 5,887 852 2,786 1,443 154
----------------------------------------------------------------
34,866 26,910 2,730 15,989 5,970 1,229
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
01 1,493 1,326 541 607 111 166
02 3,071 1,124 611 309 100 71
03 2,891 1,759 984 276 260 184
04 1,654 1,743 902 208 103 128
05 3,053 1,173 691 230 136 76
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,162 7,125 3,729 1,630 710 625
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
01 5,577 3,805 469 3,135 1,300 144
02 7,015 7,413 788 2,931 1,382 556
03 7,337 6,709 528 3,918 957 230
04 6,642 3,777 415 3,247 1,066 150
05 7,478 5,855 809 2,891 1,426 143
----------------------------------------------------------------
34,049 27,559 3,009 16,122 6,131 1,223
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 58.9133 rupees source RBI reference rate
.