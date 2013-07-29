Jul 29 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 08 to Jul 12, 2013 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
08 2,141 1,119 723 399 254 220
09 2,258 1,273 523 462 75 23
10 2,048 1,351 368 270 99 85
11 1,993 1,080 624 246 145 194
12 2,317 1,258 463 92 105 83
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,757 6,081 2,701 1,469 678 605
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
08 7,623 6,488 781 2,453 1,292 42
09 8,401 5,453 391 3,622 1,409 188
10 7,456 5,965 348 3,582 1,330 112
11 8,265 5,720 354 4,076 1,039 227
12 8,049 6,916 278 2,806 926 168
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,794 30,542 2,152 16,539 5,996 737
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
08 2,281 1,868 643 402 233 263
09 2,243 1,648 1,089 461 73 25
10 2,263 1,323 1,190 263 112 85
11 1,996 1,749 706 248 128 213
12 2,403 1,843 697 91 106 72
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,186 8,431 4,325 1,465 652 658
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
08 7,542 6,737 677 2,455 1,295 38
09 7,472 6,035 537 3,792 1,333 186
10 6,562 5,853 598 3,579 1,351 92
11 7,764 5,805 486 4,101 1,029 228
12 7,103 6,355 478 2,789 976 161
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,443 30,785 2,776 16,716 5,984 705
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.2970 rupees source RBI reference rate
.