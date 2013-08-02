Aug 2 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 15 to Jul 19, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 15 2,021 756 467 321 102 63 16 1,912 1,159 1,001 330 119 87 17 1,908 1,217 636 571 95 56 18 1,859 1,197 388 253 150 58 19 2,543 1,225 436 102 160 78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,243 5,554 2,928 1,577 626 342 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 15 7,722 6,672 437 3,119 1,074 40 16 6,567 7,809 687 3,536 967 175 17 6,456 7,392 555 3,650 920 35 18 5,950 6,592 337 3,182 809 63 19 6,426 6,518 774 2,442 941 112 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 33,121 34,983 2,790 15,929 4,711 425 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 15 2,235 1,348 707 323 117 51 16 2,499 1,244 845 330 121 69 17 2,262 1,054 930 568 89 57 18 1,677 964 1,136 255 151 59 19 2,857 833 912 108 150 76 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,530 5,443 4,530 1,584 628 312 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 15 7,111 6,506 613 3,127 1,068 34 16 6,383 7,842 824 3,549 939 174 17 5,986 6,827 811 3,650 893 28 18 5,816 5,851 546 3,217 760 65 19 6,057 6,333 813 2,428 866 108 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,353 33,359 3,607 15,971 4,526 409 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7423 rupees source RBI reference rate .