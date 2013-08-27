Aug 27 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 29 to Aug 02, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/Aug 29 3,258 1,668 1,260 263 192 232 30 2,507 2,329 871 347 177 231 31 2,570 2,684 1,067 426 301 342 01 1,977 1,039 444 231 123 155 02 2,226 983 452 84 162 156 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,538 8,703 4,094 1,351 955 1,116 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/Aug 29 7,569 8,121 749 2,974 2,344 42 30 7,023 7,630 290 3,285 1,651 185 31 8,507 7,192 353 3,544 1,872 74 01 6,498 6,841 262 3,176 1,440 172 02 7,087 6,212 541 3,784 1,179 201 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36,684 35,996 2,195 16,763 8,486 674 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/Aug 29 2,977 1,704 1,514 265 228 200 30 2,346 1,700 1,597 345 189 226 31 2,500 2,012 2,255 425 301 330 01 1,761 1,889 830 230 120 172 02 2,475 1,599 936 85 162 158 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,059 8,904 7,132 1,350 1,000 1,086 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/Aug 29 7,356 7,360 817 2,775 2,476 46 30 6,824 7,104 361 3,289 1,727 180 31 7,697 7,092 487 3,535 1,937 67 01 6,247 6,290 330 3,195 1,516 167 02 6,530 5,777 489 3,726 1,250 198 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 34,654 33,623 2,484 16,520 8,906 658 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 65.6675 rupees source RBI reference rate .