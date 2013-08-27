Aug 27 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 22 to Jul 26, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 22 1,825 963 623 412 85 47 23 1,659 1,080 1,017 399 101 66 24 1,831 1,720 2,204 237 255 221 25 2,122 1,388 809 152 125 70 26 1,640 787 472 157 81 52 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,077 5,938 5,125 1,357 647 456 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 22 5,072 7,462 273 3,283 846 51 23 6,514 8,549 406 3,050 1,306 172 24 6,429 7,022 627 2,866 1,210 227 25 8,012 6,783 615 2,744 847 90 26 4,697 4,131 344 1,625 893 78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,724 33,947 2,265 13,568 5,102 618 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 22 1,930 984 639 416 87 41 23 2,374 765 1,172 397 86 68 24 2,600 2,334 1,553 234 254 219 25 2,346 1,385 1,383 144 116 57 26 1,523 672 577 161 82 54 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,773 6,140 5,324 1,352 625 439 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 22 5,009 7,006 322 3,287 932 47 23 6,346 7,847 336 3,055 1,339 176 24 6,379 6,722 365 2,859 1,231 237 25 7,799 5,840 473 2,737 895 94 26 5,056 3,453 245 1,624 880 75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30,589 30,868 1,741 13,562 5,277 629 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 65.6675 rupees source RBI reference rate .