Sep 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 02 to Sep 06, 2013 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
02 1,240 1,037 455 276 167 148
03 2,178 1,884 920 330 221 230
04 2,000 2,021 721 326 103 156
05 2,544 1,524 574 299 304 113
06 2,640 1,264 984 288 94 103
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,602 7,730 3,654 1,519 889 750
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
02 5,373 3,032 788 2,860 805 50
03 7,880 6,214 564 3,324 1,716 117
04 6,468 6,451 631 2,728 1,138 60
05 6,619 6,560 645 3,125 1,409 134
06 7,589 5,768 454 2,300 1,354 54
----------------------------------------------------------------
33,929 28,025 3,082 14,337 6,422 415
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
02 1,457 1,623 513 278 151 155
03 2,895 1,926 1,114 328 220 243
04 2,429 2,024 914 330 90 158
05 2,295 2,247 675 299 295 103
06 3,090 2,192 808 284 99 95
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,166 10,012 4,024 1,519 855 754
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
02 5,143 2,799 479 2,870 791 33
03 7,377 5,881 533 3,319 1,862 111
04 6,091 6,193 610 2,719 1,355 54
05 6,292 6,357 615 3,126 1,521 138
06 7,221 5,805 573 2,290 1,578 56
----------------------------------------------------------------
32,124 27,035 2,810 14,324 7,107 392
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6981 rupees source RBI reference rate
.