Oct 8 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Sep 16 to Sep 20, 2013 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
16 2,333 1,943 547 607 143 100
17 2,258 1,258 415 272 88 74
18 1,875 1,607 1,270 60 117 69
19 2,511 2,382 552 281 225 208
20 2,711 1,963 688 305 136 107
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,688 9,153 3,472 1,525 709 558
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
16 6,474 6,521 1,198 2,978 1,660 139
17 6,610 5,634 697 2,526 2,171 29
18 5,378 5,357 509 2,040 1,123 33
19 7,175 6,557 532 3,732 1,412 119
20 7,741 7,773 1,411 3,054 1,097 147
----------------------------------------------------------------
33,378 31,842 4,347 14,330 7,463 467
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
16 2,185 1,731 1,076 601 133 98
17 1,953 1,215 1,193 234 80 74
18 2,554 1,949 701 61 101 85
19 2,077 2,083 1,265 290 218 242
20 2,779 1,698 1,826 310 125 105
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,548 8,676 6,061 1,496 657 604
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
16 6,527 6,695 898 3,010 1,728 144
17 6,405 5,906 556 2,546 2,215 35
18 5,177 5,612 545 2,062 1,203 42
19 6,968 6,740 590 3,698 1,484 116
20 7,397 7,761 994 3,052 1,169 149
----------------------------------------------------------------
32,474 32,714 3,583 14,368 7,799 486
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6885 rupees source RBI reference rate
.