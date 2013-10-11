Oct 11 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Sep 23 to Sep 27, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 23 1,982 1,531 627 517 164 133 24 2,416 1,934 929 341 191 208 25 3,493 1,431 887 332 281 258 26 2,855 2,265 1,466 300 373 422 27 3,227 3,081 1,857 186 435 383 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,973 10,242 5,766 1,676 1,444 1,404 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 23 6,721 6,402 681 3,676 1,480 45 24 7,018 5,963 781 4,488 1,137 97 25 7,059 6,075 552 3,863 2,141 25 26 6,821 7,251 600 3,423 2,427 106 27 8,632 6,887 1,016 3,101 2,146 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36,251 32,578 3,630 18,551 9,331 295 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 23 2,503 1,647 787 520 164 133 24 2,376 1,990 1,236 339 186 212 25 3,554 1,856 815 339 292 269 26 2,904 2,645 1,912 294 408 395 27 2,925 3,138 2,502 179 422 428 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,262 11,276 7,252 1,671 1,472 1,437 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 23 6,463 6,478 533 3,677 1,607 45 24 6,780 6,307 599 4,516 1,218 108 25 6,702 6,810 501 3,849 2,205 24 26 6,747 7,256 356 3,424 2,505 118 27 8,439 7,523 716 3,044 2,151 19 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 35,131 34,374 2,705 18,510 9,686 314 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1570 rupees source RBI reference rate .