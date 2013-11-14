Nov 14 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 07 to Oct 11, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 07 2,234 1,096 472 643 121 116 08 2,198 1,203 865 317 200 108 09 2,109 1,068 734 355 227 327 10 2,162 2,222 1,482 518 216 174 11 2,238 3,017 909 136 323 274 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,941 8,606 4,462 1,969 1,087 999 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 07 6,608 6,256 967 2,268 1,716 23 08 6,328 7,060 1,857 3,139 732 383 09 6,075 6,011 516 3,540 1,369 46 10 5,975 4,847 1,027 2,788 1,472 98 11 6,851 5,187 615 2,542 1,484 258 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,837 29,361 4,982 14,277 6,773 808 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 07 2,331 1,524 757 627 109 116 08 2,102 1,454 792 322 198 104 09 2,016 1,446 796 350 363 218 10 2,185 2,495 1,348 518 214 175 11 2,508 1,647 2,388 134 278 272 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,142 8,566 6,081 1,951 1,162 885 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 07 6,182 6,651 709 2,300 1,859 16 08 6,318 6,950 1,559 3,155 833 365 09 5,893 6,449 580 3,520 1,496 49 10 5,933 6,223 870 2,749 1,367 90 11 6,722 5,857 648 2,528 1,431 255 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,048 32,130 4,366 14,252 6,986 775 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 63.0645 rupees source RBI reference rate .