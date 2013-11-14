Nov 14 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 14 to Oct 18, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 14 945 1,278 258 481 180 191 15 2,343 1,686 901 154 82 108 17 2,641 1,546 715 168 291 185 18 2,208 1,479 1,059 188 346 1,253 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8,137 5,989 2,933 991 899 1,737 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 14 3,696 1,721 509 1,422 456 16 15 7,462 4,941 591 2,732 1,206 97 17 6,176 5,382 307 3,816 1,207 157 18 6,657 6,468 380 2,483 1,372 53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 23,991 18,512 1,787 10,453 4,241 323 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 14 634 814 999 482 180 183 15 3,193 1,546 1,324 146 83 98 17 2,855 1,535 909 160 306 186 18 2,043 1,709 1,281 189 346 1,259 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8,725 5,604 4,513 977 915 1,726 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 14 3,572 2,208 561 1,412 486 16 15 7,136 5,543 562 2,735 1,396 79 17 6,020 7,088 287 3,810 1,189 157 18 6,486 7,607 411 2,490 1,602 48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 23,214 22,446 1,821 10,447 4,673 300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 63.0645 rupees source RBI reference rate . Note : 16-10-2013 being a holiday on account of Bakri Id)