Nov 19 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 21 to Oct 25, 2013 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
21 2,138 1,163 313 606 134 53
22 2,143 1,213 633 343 62 44
23 2,231 1,797 330 397 258 129
24 2,254 1,049 617 287 195 185
25 2,242 1,621 508 131 116 89
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,008 6,843 2,401 1,764 765 500
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
21 6,071 5,547 371 2,077 1,873 28
22 5,429 4,962 572 2,174 1,072 74
23 5,818 4,641 397 3,389 1,255 44
24 5,668 6,364 386 3,046 1,269 61
25 5,764 5,822 806 3,483 1,181 35
----------------------------------------------------------------
28,750 27,336 2,532 14,169 6,650 242
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
21 2,063 839 882 608 133 52
22 1,906 1,215 686 360 51 54
23 2,399 1,146 922 399 250 130
24 1,767 1,267 841 286 203 181
25 2,969 932 1,093 131 114 86
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,104 5,399 4,424 1,784 751 503
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
21 5,961 6,747 468 2,068 1,962 32
22 5,300 6,034 292 2,148 1,266 80
23 5,692 4,742 719 3,360 1,476 46
24 5,603 7,279 696 3,028 1,442 62
25 5,487 6,591 841 3,487 1,347 36
----------------------------------------------------------------
28,043 31,393 3,016 14,091 7,493 256
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2311 rupees source RBI reference rate
.