Nov 19 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 21 to Oct 25, 2013 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 21 2,138 1,163 313 606 134 53 22 2,143 1,213 633 343 62 44 23 2,231 1,797 330 397 258 129 24 2,254 1,049 617 287 195 185 25 2,242 1,621 508 131 116 89 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,008 6,843 2,401 1,764 765 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 21 6,071 5,547 371 2,077 1,873 28 22 5,429 4,962 572 2,174 1,072 74 23 5,818 4,641 397 3,389 1,255 44 24 5,668 6,364 386 3,046 1,269 61 25 5,764 5,822 806 3,483 1,181 35 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 28,750 27,336 2,532 14,169 6,650 242 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 21 2,063 839 882 608 133 52 22 1,906 1,215 686 360 51 54 23 2,399 1,146 922 399 250 130 24 1,767 1,267 841 286 203 181 25 2,969 932 1,093 131 114 86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,104 5,399 4,424 1,784 751 503 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 21 5,961 6,747 468 2,068 1,962 32 22 5,300 6,034 292 2,148 1,266 80 23 5,692 4,742 719 3,360 1,476 46 24 5,603 7,279 696 3,028 1,442 62 25 5,487 6,591 841 3,487 1,347 36 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 28,043 31,393 3,016 14,091 7,493 256 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2311 rupees source RBI reference rate .