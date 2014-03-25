Mar 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Mar 3 to Mar 7, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 3 2,835 1,049 421 694 127 106 4 2,706 946 409 203 211 199 5 2,612 1,104 439 310 212 192 6 3,553 1,961 608 147 182 109 7 2,669 1,636 804 291 222 142 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,375 6,696 2,681 1,645 954 748 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 3 7,645 8,276 604 3,228 1,586 75 4 6,837 9,392 1,248 2,974 1,029 86 5 7,488 9,828 1,472 3,094 1,139 58 6 9,892 9,854 1,611 3,459 792 99 7 7,962 9,926 917 2,834 1,027 175 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 39,824 47,276 5,852 15,589 5,573 493 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 3 2,983 1,365 574 699 128 100 4 2,522 1,450 693 202 212 204 5 2,344 1,769 731 309 213 201 6 1,939 3,128 1,322 144 251 125 7 2,614 2,037 988 281 219 143 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,402 9,749 4,308 1,635 1,023 773 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 3 7,308 9,760 682 3,238 1,838 74 4 6,916 9,312 851 2,952 1,259 93 5 7,367 9,950 1,151 3,045 1,337 57 6 9,293 10,033 1,858 3,469 1,005 91 7 7,566 10,903 983 2,831 1,165 174 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38,450 49,958 5,525 15,535 6,604 489 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7030 rupees source RBI reference rate .