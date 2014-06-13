Jun 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 19 to May 23, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 19 4,061 2,796 494 468 324 285 20 3,359 1,325 415 235 141 143 21 2,938 1,479 967 367 235 263 22 3,015 2,010 524 184 173 157 23 3,211 2,273 1,101 403 214 156 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 16,584 9,883 3,501 1,657 1,087 1,004 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 19 9,736 9,137 845 2,532 1,298 254 20 8,470 9,947 1,458 2,517 1,088 50 21 7,721 8,596 861 2,990 1,184 81 22 9,738 9,579 1,739 2,991 1,101 254 23 9,110 10,331 1,766 2,733 1,976 231 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 44,775 47,590 6,669 13,763 6,647 870 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 19 4,063 1,942 1,714 474 336 300 20 2,933 1,900 1,415 236 142 143 21 2,890 2,130 1,148 364 237 259 22 3,250 1,228 791 176 167 147 23 3,537 1,389 988 404 196 155 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 16,673 8,589 6,056 1,654 1,078 1,004 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- May 19 9,977 9,016 1,538 2,520 1,168 255 20 8,560 8,311 1,105 2,539 1,024 42 21 7,506 7,294 492 2,989 1,189 85 22 10,204 8,134 2,290 2,990 993 239 23 9,814 8,818 2,796 2,751 1,594 232 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 46,061 41,573 8,221 13,789 5,968 853 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 59.4783 rupees source RBI reference rate .