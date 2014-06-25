Jun 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 2 to Jun 6, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 2 3,725 1,146 386 465 86 78 3 2,477 1,688 675 267 47 44 4 3,393 1,383 729 287 156 81 5 3,330 1,495 327 233 157 104 6 4,280 1,519 407 434 256 282 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 17,205 7,231 2,524 1,686 702 589 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 2 8,320 9,489 641 2,407 1,427 31 3 6,123 10,202 451 2,219 1,181 29 4 7,547 10,237 911 2,062 1,006 60 5 7,254 11,346 1,155 2,255 1,388 365 6 9,422 11,734 1,947 2,662 1,290 138 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38,666 53,008 5,105 11,605 6,292 623 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 2 3,063 1,215 625 488 89 79 3 2,604 1,174 819 268 49 40 4 2,676 1,434 1,472 287 152 69 5 2,044 1,325 867 233 227 113 6 2,635 1,289 1,145 428 254 289 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,022 6,437 4,928 1,704 771 590 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 2 8,319 10,615 1,442 2,423 1,381 32 3 6,451 11,607 874 2,233 1,021 26 4 8,176 10,670 782 2,071 861 43 5 7,896 11,834 1,905 2,200 1,202 360 6 10,317 11,704 2,723 2,677 1,190 133 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 41,159 56,430 7,726 11,604 5,655 594 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1050 rupees source RBI reference rate .