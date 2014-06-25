Jun 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 2 to Jun 6, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
2 3,725 1,146 386 465 86 78
3 2,477 1,688 675 267 47 44
4 3,393 1,383 729 287 156 81
5 3,330 1,495 327 233 157 104
6 4,280 1,519 407 434 256 282
----------------------------------------------------------------
17,205 7,231 2,524 1,686 702 589
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
2 8,320 9,489 641 2,407 1,427 31
3 6,123 10,202 451 2,219 1,181 29
4 7,547 10,237 911 2,062 1,006 60
5 7,254 11,346 1,155 2,255 1,388 365
6 9,422 11,734 1,947 2,662 1,290 138
----------------------------------------------------------------
38,666 53,008 5,105 11,605 6,292 623
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
2 3,063 1,215 625 488 89 79
3 2,604 1,174 819 268 49 40
4 2,676 1,434 1,472 287 152 69
5 2,044 1,325 867 233 227 113
6 2,635 1,289 1,145 428 254 289
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,022 6,437 4,928 1,704 771 590
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
2 8,319 10,615 1,442 2,423 1,381 32
3 6,451 11,607 874 2,233 1,021 26
4 8,176 10,670 782 2,071 861 43
5 7,896 11,834 1,905 2,200 1,202 360
6 10,317 11,704 2,723 2,677 1,190 133
----------------------------------------------------------------
41,159 56,430 7,726 11,604 5,655 594
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1050 rupees source RBI reference rate
.