Jul 7 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 16 to Jun 20, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 16 2,414 1,807 989 514 225 89 17 2,008 1,787 827 498 79 57 18 2,430 1,530 589 168 132 106 19 2,815 1,350 915 110 93 132 20 2,408 1,398 509 225 111 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,075 7,872 3,829 1,515 640 464 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 16 8,305 8,626 797 2,801 2,216 63 17 8,495 8,790 550 2,522 1,077 40 18 9,741 8,732 551 2,662 1,247 29 19 9,611 9,495 1,520 3,042 1,400 114 20 7,972 8,564 1,295 2,245 1,268 376 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 44,124 44,207 4,713 13,272 7,208 622 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 16 2,832 1,462 999 549 225 81 17 2,634 1,371 619 506 88 54 18 2,203 1,356 2,099 152 135 101 19 2,129 1,582 1,674 110 95 135 20 2,678 931 1,292 219 95 84 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,476 6,702 6,683 1,536 638 455 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 16 8,257 9,737 751 2,802 2,195 80 17 8,557 9,922 312 2,534 1,054 41 18 9,479 8,573 547 2,902 1,401 27 19 10,166 9,084 895 3,000 1,532 79 20 8,618 8,917 1,051 2,270 1,413 370 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 45,077 46,233 3,556 13,508 7,595 597 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 59.9455 rupees source RBI reference rate .