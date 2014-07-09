Jul 9 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 9 to Jun 13, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 09 3,462 2,043 394 464 201 176 10 2,581 1,188 479 127 109 129 11 2,273 1,807 490 270 90 69 12 2,538 1,075 673 97 86 124 13 2,435 2,153 1,010 293 89 186 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,289 8,266 3,046 1,251 575 684 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 09 7,916 9,431 1,010 2,327 1,566 86 10 6,972 7,750 308 2,290 1,409 47 11 6,303 9,042 482 2,196 2,115 74 12 5,777 8,355 499 2,372 1,212 91 13 8,500 9,378 728 3,231 1,550 110 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 35,468 43,956 3,027 12,416 7,852 408 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 09 2,932 1,420 660 467 201 176 10 2,179 1,010 731 131 109 129 11 1,908 998 1,588 269 88 68 12 2,174 1,405 820 136 88 117 13 2,501 1,534 2,225 294 89 161 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,694 6,367 6,024 1,297 575 651 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 09 8,358 10,464 1,685 2,279 1,511 84 10 7,206 9,890 703 2,260 1,113 46 11 6,371 10,691 622 2,184 1,812 74 12 6,056 9,733 424 2,350 1,082 91 13 8,179 9,920 597 3,162 1,606 105 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36,170 50,698 4,031 12,235 7,124 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7260 rupees source RBI reference rate .