Jul 9 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 9 to Jun 13, 2014 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
09 3,462 2,043 394 464 201 176
10 2,581 1,188 479 127 109 129
11 2,273 1,807 490 270 90 69
12 2,538 1,075 673 97 86 124
13 2,435 2,153 1,010 293 89 186
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,289 8,266 3,046 1,251 575 684
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
09 7,916 9,431 1,010 2,327 1,566 86
10 6,972 7,750 308 2,290 1,409 47
11 6,303 9,042 482 2,196 2,115 74
12 5,777 8,355 499 2,372 1,212 91
13 8,500 9,378 728 3,231 1,550 110
----------------------------------------------------------------
35,468 43,956 3,027 12,416 7,852 408
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
09 2,932 1,420 660 467 201 176
10 2,179 1,010 731 131 109 129
11 1,908 998 1,588 269 88 68
12 2,174 1,405 820 136 88 117
13 2,501 1,534 2,225 294 89 161
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,694 6,367 6,024 1,297 575 651
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
09 8,358 10,464 1,685 2,279 1,511 84
10 7,206 9,890 703 2,260 1,113 46
11 6,371 10,691 622 2,184 1,812 74
12 6,056 9,733 424 2,350 1,082 91
13 8,179 9,920 597 3,162 1,606 105
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,170 50,698 4,031 12,235 7,124 400
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7260 rupees source RBI reference rate
.