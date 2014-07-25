GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
Jul 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from 23 Jun to 27 Jun, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 23 1,825 1,914 747 282 105 55 24 2,590 1,664 385 243 108 83 25 3,162 1,335 584 584 125 131 26 3,414 1,532 1,084 130 181 156 27 3,228 1,493 1,082 316 412 271 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,219 7,938 3,882 1,555 931 696 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 23 6,993 7,458 1,086 2,260 1,827 46 24 7,013 6,496 975 3,048 1,796 92 25 8,593 5,281 406 2,471 1,696 44 26 7,694 5,961 1,008 2,932 2,005 63 27 8,196 8,568 915 2,663 2,319 41 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38,489 33,764 4,390 13,374 9,643 286 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 23 2,754 933 779 283 75 88 24 2,390 1,228 524 239 116 82 25 2,751 1,768 799 590 127 131 26 3,382 1,519 1,614 129 178 159 27 2,961 1,059 1,088 323 412 290 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,238 6,507 4,804 1,564 908 750 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 23 7,036 7,630 1,423 2,138 1,657 68 24 7,214 5,748 1,632 3,155 1,522 88 25 8,201 5,045 557 2,448 1,438 40 26 7,623 6,096 1,038 2,740 1,966 59 27 8,634 10,093 1,572 2,643 2,387 37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38,708 34,612 6,222 13,124 8,970 292 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1448 rupees source RBI reference rate .
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar