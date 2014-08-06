Aug 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from June 30 to July 4, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 30 3,679 2,115 1,048 350 367 406 1 2,266 1,472 308 466 144 149 2 2,922 2,066 727 294 153 82 3 2,364 1,784 567 331 137 123 4 1,688 1,833 868 352 160 226 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,919 9,270 3,518 1,793 961 986 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 30 8,963 10,056 555 3,459 2,437 73 1 7,627 8,303 890 3,328 1,562 17 2 9,437 11,875 2,008 2,221 1,133 137 3 8,427 9,753 558 2,480 1,062 42 4 6,800 5,453 609 2,503 1,796 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 41,254 45,440 4,620 13,991 7,990 279 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 30 3,196 2,406 2,168 350 373 388 1 2,125 1,188 403 465 143 151 2 1,858 1,912 1,535 297 104 81 3 2,990 921 605 328 148 123 4 1,092 1,494 1,414 353 164 210 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,261 7,921 6,125 1,793 932 953 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 30 9,279 10,108 702 3,430 2,503 66 1 7,592 8,116 1,276 3,353 1,690 26 2 10,444 12,053 2,848 2,233 1,189 140 3 8,196 10,101 1,465 2,612 1,153 38 4 6,960 5,352 924 2,351 1,773 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 42,471 45,730 7,215 13,979 8,308 280 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8690 rupees source RBI reference rate .