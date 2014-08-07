Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from July 7 to July 11, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 07 2,253 1,426 389 412 61 79 08 2,384 1,291 500 259 63 70 09 2,013 1,097 496 232 84 132 10 2,845 2,797 607 181 117 74 11 2,695 1,900 653 433 149 159 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,190 8,511 2,645 1,517 474 514 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 07 7,281 9,174 449 2,188 2,155 45 08 8,586 8,146 511 2,415 978 46 09 7,360 8,507 563 1,831 1,501 12 10 9,146 7,396 579 2,933 820 31 11 8,607 8,676 709 2,262 1,894 62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 40,980 41,899 2,811 11,629 7,348 196 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 07 2,855 1,484 1,238 412 65 60 08 2,128 2,384 1,612 260 64 70 09 1,976 1,871 1,103 232 83 133 10 2,322 1,971 2,818 181 236 74 11 3,119 1,778 1,432 431 148 152 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,400 9,488 8,203 1,516 596 489 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 07 7,108 10,033 209 2,141 2,319 45 08 7,626 8,454 336 2,392 1,059 45 09 7,555 8,419 230 1,798 1,606 12 10 9,410 9,002 456 2,803 1,104 31 11 8,245 9,614 684 2,256 2,032 49 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 39,944 45,522 1,915 11,390 8,120 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3360 rupees source RBI reference rate .