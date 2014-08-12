Aug 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 14 to Jul 18, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 14 2,215 890 346 565 185 173 15 2,058 1,478 605 328 102 134 16 2,239 1,223 480 408 108 118 17 1,996 814 748 174 88 99 18 2,316 1,462 583 301 125 159 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,824 5,867 2,762 1,776 608 683 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 14 6,891 7,355 418 2,069 1,153 27 15 6,859 7,710 474 2,816 1,381 51 16 6,308 7,556 709 2,424 1,304 19 17 6,159 6,168 773 1,850 1,005 85 18 7,423 6,178 900 2,484 1,386 122 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 33,640 34,967 3,274 11,643 6,229 304 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 14 2,679 722 683 566 187 180 15 2,363 1,199 888 315 102 128 16 2,506 1,706 1,219 403 98 118 17 2,318 971 1,349 172 82 107 18 2,847 2,505 1,335 298 124 157 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,713 7,103 5,474 1,754 593 690 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 14 7,131 7,671 389 2,047 1,161 25 15 6,786 8,869 620 2,834 1,461 43 16 6,396 8,092 496 2,378 1,360 18 17 6,038 6,939 973 1,825 1,073 61 18 7,394 6,711 644 2,488 1,425 137 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 33,745 38,282 3,122 11,572 6,480 284 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1165 rupees source RBI reference rate .