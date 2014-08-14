Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 21 to Jul 25, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 21 2,069 1,073 359 598 77 97 22 1,982 1,340 265 301 94 96 23 1,895 1,906 705 301 132 145 24 2,762 1,654 771 199 106 109 25 2,613 1,539 618 404 117 152 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,321 7,512 2,718 1,803 526 599 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 21 6,206 6,359 212 2,803 1,416 12 22 5,905 6,136 245 2,984 1,266 31 23 8,032 7,741 298 3,045 1,062 65 24 8,848 9,463 349 2,632 885 32 25 7,896 7,739 1,001 2,361 944 74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36,887 37,438 2,105 13,825 5,573 214 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 21 2,416 827 805 584 78 89 22 2,174 819 709 302 100 104 23 2,131 1,606 731 302 137 117 24 2,396 1,432 1,450 198 106 94 25 2,348 1,682 1,496 403 120 138 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,465 6,366 5,191 1,789 541 542 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 21 6,230 7,416 128 2,786 1,475 13 22 6,116 7,279 309 2,963 1,274 31 23 9,320 8,309 347 2,968 1,053 65 24 8,008 10,345 1,081 2,616 1,107 32 25 7,594 7,758 1,553 2,329 1,001 69 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 37,268 41,107 3,418 13,662 5,910 210 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2458 rupees source RBI reference rate .