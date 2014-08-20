Aug 20 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 28 to Aug 1, 2014 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/Aug 28 2,869 1,863 1,576 165 525 441 30 3,165 1,816 604 330 684 502 31 3,003 2,501 1,115 177 257 292 1 2,555 2,153 636 333 217 193 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,592 8,333 3,931 1,005 1,683 1,428 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/Aug 28 6,996 7,702 1,351 1,993 1,927 152 30 6,950 7,381 259 2,340 2,257 46 31 10,052 10,346 406 2,985 1,797 132 1 9,312 7,705 762 2,851 2,115 150 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 33,310 33,134 2,778 10,169 8,096 480 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/Aug 28 3,022 1,873 1,977 158 546 417 30 2,557 1,976 1,889 329 681 523 31 3,126 1,772 2,112 177 251 306 1 2,691 2,818 1,938 333 217 249 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,396 8,439 7,916 997 1,695 1,495 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/Aug 28 7,041 7,624 1,688 1,762 1,971 153 30 6,753 8,233 376 2,280 2,441 53 31 9,399 10,930 659 2,755 1,878 125 1 8,603 9,016 1,181 2,798 2,185 154 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31,796 35,803 3,904 9,595 8,475 485 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 60.6690 rupees source RBI reference rate .