Jan 23 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jan 05 to Jan 09, 2015 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 05 1,825 666 487 408 287 191 06 2,052 2,357 499 272 478 289 07 1,935 753 552 274 444 508 08 1,820 1,436 2,276 186 451 253 09 2,643 1,317 677 475 401 262 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,275 6,529 4,491 1,615 2,061 1,503 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 05 8,704 7,197 681 4,023 1,583 243 06 9,671 6,078 476 4,114 2,313 129 07 9,462 5,181 564 4,218 1,227 212 08 11,417 6,933 901 3,041 1,375 253 09 9,656 6,037 518 3,559 1,686 464 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 48,910 31,426 3,140 18,955 8,184 1,301 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 05 1,866 994 494 420 292 189 06 1,850 2,588 564 285 514 290 07 1,615 1,411 727 277 445 463 08 2,208 2,148 2,163 192 442 255 09 2,113 1,682 1,134 497 400 256 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,652 8,823 5,082 1,671 2,093 1,453 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 05 8,446 8,424 743 3,952 1,555 236 06 9,414 6,772 601 4,059 2,327 132 07 9,111 5,755 595 4,226 1,165 215 08 11,125 7,438 841 3,025 1,317 251 09 9,834 6,329 621 3,542 1,546 448 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 47,930 34,718 3,401 18,804 7,910 1,282 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6910 rupees source RBI reference rate .