Feb 16 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jan 27 to Jan 30, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
27 3,742 1,428 637 464 917 927
28 5,108 2,177 1,212 325 776 717
29 3,387 1,814 913 127 461 248
30 4,413 3,246 2,672 338 559 519
----------------------------------------------------------------
16,650 8,665 5,434 1,254 2,713 2,411
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
27 8,522 7,884 496 3,128 1,370 76
28 11,825 8,574 799 3,566 2,174 300
29 9,973 8,845 766 4,067 2,353 371
30 11,113 8,863 895 3,260 2,354 186
----------------------------------------------------------------
41,433 34,166 2,956 14,021 8,251 933
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
27 2,684 1,180 1,085 482 906 924
28 3,829 1,623 1,819 329 763 743
29 2,480 1,685 1,346 135 459 250
30 3,567 2,433 2,596 362 546 534
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,560 6,921 6,846 1,308 2,674 2,451
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan
27 8,913 7,559 1,022 3,119 1,388 76
28 12,224 8,058 1,241 3,548 1,924 311
29 9,747 7,838 1,415 4,100 2,219 379
30 10,877 8,033 1,137 3,208 2,423 191
----------------------------------------------------------------
41,761 31,488 4,815 13,975 7,954 957
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2023 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
(26.01.2015 being a holiday on account of Republic Day)