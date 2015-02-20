Feb 20 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 02 to Feb 06, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
02 3,007 1,148 558 280 328 130
03 2,248 1,391 377 194 512 520
04 2,681 1,848 414 233 846 910
05 2,059 1,058 209 63 384 360
06 2,465 968 252 232 358 172
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,460 6,413 1,810 1,002 2,428 2,092
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
02 9,069 6,674 376 2,790 1,415 159
03 8,401 8,138 595 4,308 921 123
04 7,874 7,276 383 3,503 1,238 63
05 7,112 5,091 405 2,572 1,139 237
06 6,421 3,676 232 2,446 1,168 42
----------------------------------------------------------------
38,877 30,855 1,991 15,619 5,881 624
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
02 3,082 1,442 683 288 328 130
03 1,853 1,019 598 196 536 518
04 2,717 1,105 757 243 848 906
05 1,848 1,175 357 83 403 317
06 2,110 899 494 235 298 173
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,610 5,640 2,889 1,045 2,413 2,044
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
02 8,733 8,213 414 2,774 1,448 159
03 8,949 10,274 500 4,272 910 128
04 7,613 8,764 694 3,513 1,212 63
05 7,009 5,942 509 2,621 1,164 242
06 6,853 4,339 135 2,524 1,191 42
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,157 37,532 2,252 15,704 5,925 634
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2450 rupees source RBI reference rate
.