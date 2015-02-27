Feb 27 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 09 to Feb 13, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
09 1,964 1,383 591 448 438 420
10 1,838 950 574 260 439 353
11 2,196 2,267 388 292 313 263
12 1,909 1,245 536 121 1,107 826
13 2,894 1,278 607 501 385 770
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,801 7,123 2,696 1,622 2,682 2,632
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
09 7,012 3,837 329 2,512 985 236
10 10,320 4,923 373 2,431 1,265 93
11 7,218 4,833 420 3,815 903 82
12 8,206 5,298 1,303 4,145 1,316 421
13 8,176 4,780 919 3,001 1,258 102
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,932 23,671 3,344 15,904 5,727 934
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
09 2,082 1,111 665 433 414 430
10 1,984 838 758 262 376 354
11 2,157 1,304 1,369 303 324 278
12 1,812 1,370 762 130 1,088 828
13 2,892 1,002 649 503 250 777
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,927 5,625 4,203 1,631 2,452 2,667
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
09 6,872 5,285 360 2,557 913 235
10 9,202 6,749 633 2,470 1,243 93
11 7,126 6,044 545 3,788 900 82
12 7,926 6,159 1,358 4,153 1,285 452
13 8,447 5,297 1,040 3,154 1,266 101
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,573 29,534 3,936 16,122 5,607 963
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7908 rupees source RBI reference rate
.