Mar 10 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian Forex market for the period from Feb 16 to Feb 20, 2015 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 16 1,679 729 522 291 411 415 18 3,684 1,112 396 418 242 183 20 3,817 995 470 304 405 296 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,180 2,836 1,388 1,013 1,058 894 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 16 5,512 2,915 1,363 2,490 674 28 18 8,164 5,793 1,410 2,858 1,428 84 20 8,282 6,241 622 3,068 1,527 60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 21,958 14,949 3,395 8,416 3,629 172 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 16 1,324 942 258 295 306 401 18 3,101 1,317 603 441 164 183 20 2,682 1,512 525 322 339 273 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 7,107 3,771 1,386 1,058 809 857 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 16 5,437 2,871 1,645 2,529 627 21 18 7,901 6,677 1,318 2,918 1,432 83 20 8,434 7,239 1,204 3,096 1,552 54 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 21,772 16,787 4,167 8,543 3,611 158 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6983 rupees source RBI reference rate . NOTE: 17.02.2015 and 19.02.2015 being a holiday on account of Mahashivratri and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti/Losar respectively