Mar 10 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian Forex market for the
period from Feb 16 to Feb 20, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
16 1,679 729 522 291 411 415
18 3,684 1,112 396 418 242 183
20 3,817 995 470 304 405 296
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,180 2,836 1,388 1,013 1,058 894
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
16 5,512 2,915 1,363 2,490 674 28
18 8,164 5,793 1,410 2,858 1,428 84
20 8,282 6,241 622 3,068 1,527 60
----------------------------------------------------------------
21,958 14,949 3,395 8,416 3,629 172
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
16 1,324 942 258 295 306 401
18 3,101 1,317 603 441 164 183
20 2,682 1,512 525 322 339 273
----------------------------------------------------------------
7,107 3,771 1,386 1,058 809 857
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
16 5,437 2,871 1,645 2,529 627 21
18 7,901 6,677 1,318 2,918 1,432 83
20 8,434 7,239 1,204 3,096 1,552 54
----------------------------------------------------------------
21,772 16,787 4,167 8,543 3,611 158
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6983 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
NOTE: 17.02.2015 and 19.02.2015 being a holiday on account of
Mahashivratri and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti/Losar
respectively