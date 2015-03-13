Mar 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 23 to Feb 27, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
23 2,633 1,044 410 335 445 560
24 2,623 1,027 384 248 331 215
25 3,901 1,612 1,130 305 380 271
26 3,425 2,011 1,237 193 292 124
27 3,666 2,481 1,881 328 483 408
----------------------------------------------------------------
16,248 8,175 5,042 1,409 1,931 1,578
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
23 9,155 6,676 423 2,890 1,275 100
24 7,902 6,186 496 3,060 1,534 428
25 10,148 7,400 1,224 3,155 2,281 298
26 9,371 10,370 1,404 2,518 1,917 69
27 11,176 11,215 910 3,626 2,017 246
----------------------------------------------------------------
47,752 41,847 4,457 15,249 9,024 1,141
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
23 2,634 1,380 476 368 450 536
24 2,471 1,151 303 230 346 215
25 2,740 2,033 1,014 331 349 272
26 2,344 1,773 1,542 199 240 156
27 3,198 2,092 2,066 339 550 431
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,387 8,429 5,401 1,467 1,935 1,610
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
23 8,792 8,377 896 2,837 1,278 103
24 7,484 7,659 739 3,059 1,604 432
25 10,441 7,869 1,713 3,151 2,482 309
26 10,688 10,420 1,713 2,554 2,427 70
27 11,615 9,755 1,314 3,487 2,034 232
----------------------------------------------------------------
49,020 44,080 6,375 15,088 9,825 1,146
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6733 rupees source RBI reference rate
.