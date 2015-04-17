Apr 17 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Mar 30 to Apr 1, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar/Apr
30 3,381 2,111 1,110 391 326 225
31 5,276 2,330 2,247 375 567 738
01* 11 1 0 461 32 37
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,668 4,442 3,357 1,227 925 1,000
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar/Apr
30 8,975 8,484 1,427 2,946 2,311 144
31 9,798 8,304 1,570 3,823 2,752 153
01* 28 66 0 881 67 10
----------------------------------------------------------------
18,801 16,854 2,997 7,650 5,130 307
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar/Apr
30 3,289 1,613 1,585 309 419 238
31 4,595 2,835 3,143 378 558 757
01* 19 0 5 458 32 37
----------------------------------------------------------------
7,903 4,448 4,733 1,145 1,009 1,032
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Mar/Apr
30 9,033 11,035 1,075 2,876 2,369 153
31 8,767 10,993 1,661 3,880 2,856 151
01* 0 66 0 884 52 10
----------------------------------------------------------------
17,800 22,094 2,736 7,640 5,277 314
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3460 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
02.04.2015 and 03.04.2015 being a holiday on account of Mahavir
Jayanti and Good Friday respectively
(*Volumes are low on account of Annual Financial Closing of
Commercial and Co-operative Banks)