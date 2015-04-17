Apr 17 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Mar 30 to Apr 1, 2015 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar/Apr 30 3,381 2,111 1,110 391 326 225 31 5,276 2,330 2,247 375 567 738 01* 11 1 0 461 32 37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8,668 4,442 3,357 1,227 925 1,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar/Apr 30 8,975 8,484 1,427 2,946 2,311 144 31 9,798 8,304 1,570 3,823 2,752 153 01* 28 66 0 881 67 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 18,801 16,854 2,997 7,650 5,130 307 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar/Apr 30 3,289 1,613 1,585 309 419 238 31 4,595 2,835 3,143 378 558 757 01* 19 0 5 458 32 37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 7,903 4,448 4,733 1,145 1,009 1,032 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar/Apr 30 9,033 11,035 1,075 2,876 2,369 153 31 8,767 10,993 1,661 3,880 2,856 151 01* 0 66 0 884 52 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 17,800 22,094 2,736 7,640 5,277 314 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3460 rupees source RBI reference rate . 02.04.2015 and 03.04.2015 being a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively (*Volumes are low on account of Annual Financial Closing of Commercial and Co-operative Banks)